Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Receives October Security Updates: What's New? News oi -Vivek

When it comes to software and security updates, Samsung has been very vigilant these days. The company has started seeding the October 2022 security update to the Galaxy S21 FE on the first day of the month. This is definitely a good move, given a lot of people have recently bought the Galaxy S21 FE during the Amazon and Flipkart sales.

If you own a Galaxy S21 FE, install the latest security patch to make your device safe and secure. While the latest security patch might not add any new features to the Galaxy S21 FE, it ensures that the device is protected against the latest cyber threats and malware.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price In India

Just a few days ago, the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (review) was available in India for Rs. 32,999, which made it one of the most affordable Samsung flagship smartphones. However, the smartphone is currently retailing for Rs. 74,999, making it a really expensive smartphone, especially for its feature set.

When it comes to hardware specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ resolution AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, and the phone has an Infinity-O style notch at the top center of the display.

The Indian variant of the Galaxy S21 FE is powered by the Exynos 2100 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with two nano SIM card slots with support for a 5G network both slots. The device currently runs on Android 12-based OneUI 4, and the smartphone is confirmed to receive an Android 13-based OneUI 5 update in the coming days.

The phone has a triple camera setup at the back with a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS. There is a 32MP selfie camera at the front with support for FHD video recording capability, and it also assists with Face Unlock.

A 4,500 mAh battery fuels the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with support for fast wired charging via the USB Type-C port. Besides, the phone also supports wireless charging. Lastly, the smartphone is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance with a metal frame and a plastic back panel.

Galaxy S21 FE has started receiving the October security update pic.twitter.com/o4ZCBeKRQa — Anthony (@TheGalox_) October 1, 2022

