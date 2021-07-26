Samsung Galaxy S21 FE To Skip Galaxy Unpacked Event; What Other Variants To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung recently confirmed the Galaxy S21 FE Unpacked Event on August 11. The South Korean tech giant is expected to introduce the new generation of Galaxy foldable smartphones and Galaxy wearables during the event. The company was also rumoured to introduce the new variant of the Galaxy S21 FE during the launch event. However, it seems that the company would be skipping this variant's launch this time. What could be the reason and what other models we can expect? Let's find out:

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's Launch Cancelled?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been rumoured to go official during the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021 which is scheduled for August 11. However, a new report via LetsGoDigital suggests that the company might not introduce its affordable flagship smartphone during the event. The publication suggests it's able to confirm this piece of information via some official documentation from Samsung.

Why Galaxy S21 FE Won't Make It To The Unpacked Event 2021?

The report doesn't reveal what made Samsung skip the launch of the cheaper flagship, i.e, the Galaxy S21 FE from the Galaxy Unpacked Event. The device was previously tipped to hit the shelves earlier this year itself. However, earlier this month, a shortage of chips was cited to be the primary reason for the delay in the Galaxy S21 FE's launch.

The brand later suggested that this issue has been overcome which suggested the device was back on the production bay. Therefore, reports indicating the Galaxy S21 FE's launch at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Event on August 11, 2021, were likely valid at that point. Since the new report doesn't reveal the primary cause for the launch delay again, we have no other option than to wait for some official confirmation on the same.

Just to recap, the Galaxy S21 FE has been tipped to feature the Snapdragon 888 processor. The device is likely to offer the Exynos 2100 processor in the markets with chip shortages. The device is expected to flaunt a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will have a punch-hole for the 32 MP selfie camera.

The device is said to feature a triple-lens setup with a 12MP main sensor, another 12MP lens, and an 8MP sensor. A 4,370 mAh battery is said to be packed inside the Galaxy S21 FE with quick charging support.

Other Expected Models At The Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021

Since Samsung is not introducing the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S22 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Event, what all other models can we expect? As far as the rumors suggest, Samsung would be introducing a new generation of foldable smartphones including the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The brand is also said to announce the Galaxy Buds 2 and the new Galaxy Watch 4.

Best Mobiles in India