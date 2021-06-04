Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With SD888 Likely To Succeed Galaxy Note 20; Everything Known So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung's upcoming summer event is going to showcase a slew of products. The company is expected to introduce the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones at the event which is said to happen in late August.

Now, the latest info regarding the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE which is said to be the successor of the Galaxy Note Note 20 lineup. Considering the name, one can safely assume the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will be the successor of the Galaxy S20 FE. However, tipster Evan Blass has claimed that the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will be positioned as a "follow-up'' to the last year's Note series.

Samsung is positioning the S21 FE as the followup to last year's Note... pic.twitter.com/5raIdMqHt3 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 3, 2021

Previously, the brand confirmed that there won't be any Galaxy Note series smartphones this year which makes us believe that the Galaxy S21 FE might follow the Note 20 lineup. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

Besides, the brand has not confirmed the S21 FE moniker yet; however, the name had appeared on the Samsung Mexico's website in April. But there is a chance the company will use another name as the phone is said to follow the Note 20 series.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: What To Expect?

If the Galaxy S21 FE is indeed a follow-up for the Note 20 series, the phone is believed to come with the S Pen stylus. Besides, the phone might borrow a similar design from the Note 20 lineup. But nothing is confirmed yet.

Going by the previous Geekbench listing, the Galaxy S21 FE will ship with the Snapdragon 888 paired with 6GB of RAM. Upfront, the phone is likely to sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display and 32MP front camera placed on a punch-hole cutout. Other aspects might include a 4,500 mAh battery, Android 11 OS, and so on.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE In India

We expect the phone will arrive in India in the coming months. Samsung Galaxy S and the Galaxy Note lineup are quite popular in the Indian market. In that sense, we can say that regardless of its moniker, it will be as successful as Samsung's other flagship models.

