Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro Now Available On Open Sale In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy S21 series of smartphones and the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are now up for open sale in the country. The Galaxy S21 series comprises the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. After launching globally, the smartphones were available for pre-booking in India. Now, all three phones are available for purchase across the country via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Amazon, and leading retail stores.

The Galaxy S21 series smartphones come in Phantom Black, Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, and Phantom White color options. Moreover, the company has also introduced discount and exchange offers for all smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Smartphones Price In India

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S21 is priced in India at Rs. 69,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 73,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ will cost Rs. 81,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, Rs. 85,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Lastly, the high-end Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts in the country at Rs. 1,05,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model costs at Rs. 1,16,999.

Sale Offers On Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21

HDFC Bank debit and credit card users will get a cashback of Rs. 10,000 on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs. 7,000 on the Galaxy S21+, and Rs. 5,000 on the Galaxy S21. The company has also introduced the Samsung Upgrade Program, where you can get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 7,000 on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs. 6,000 on the Galaxy S21+, and Rs. 5,000 on the Galaxy S21 while exchanging your old smartphones.

Moreover, if you are upgrading from the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S10 series, and the Galaxy Note 10 series smartphones will get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 10,000 on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs. 7,000 on the Galaxy S21+, and Rs. 5,000 on the Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price And Sale Offers In India

The Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds will cost Rs. 15,990 and will be available for purchase in Black, Violet, and Silver color options. Customers can get 10 percent instant cashback on the Galaxy Buds Pro on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards and EMI transactions.

Best Mobiles in India