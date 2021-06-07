Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Gets Massive Discount In India; Price Starts At Rs. 71,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G was launched in India alongside the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G models. Now, the South Korean brand has announced a huge price cut for the Plus variant which takes its starting price to Rs. 71,999. So, if you are looking for a flagship device, you should not miss the chance.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus was launched in two storage variants with a starting price of Rs. 81,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option, Rs. 85,999 for the high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB model.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Gets A Discount Of Rs. 10,000: New Price, Where To Buy

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price cut brings the original price down to Rs. 71,999 for the base model, Rs. 75,999 for the high-end variant. The offer is applicable across Samsung Shop, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores, and Amazon, where there's an additional discount of Rs. 7,000 for HDFC Bank card users.

Besides, if you are purchasing the any of smartphones from the Galaxy S21 series, can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at just Rs. 990, instead of its original price Rs. 15,990. Do note that, the offer is valid until June 30, 2021.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Features

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ features a 6.7-inch Flat full-HD+ (1080 x 2,400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone runs the Exynos 2100 SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12MP Dual Pixel primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-lens, and a 64MP telephoto shooter with OIS support. Other features include a 10MP front camera sensor, 8K video recording, a 4,800 mAh battery, and much more.

Worth Your Money?

All in all, one can save a total amount of Rs. 32,000 which is definitely a good deal. However, with this price cut, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is still expensive in terms of its offering. Brands like OnePlus and Vivo have launched a slew of devices lately which all are offering better features compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.

For instance, comparing features of the both Galaxy S21 Plus and the recently launched OnePlus 9 Pro. You can get Hasselblad cameras on the OnePlus model, LTPO display technology, 65W fast charging, and so on.

