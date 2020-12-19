Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Unofficial Review Video Surfaces Ahead Of Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to hit the shelves in the first half of 2021. We can expect the company to launch three models in this series as well as the previous-generation Galaxy S20 series. The expected devices in this series are the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. We have come across numerous leaks that reveal the design, and specifications of Samsung's new flagship lineup. A new video has just surfaced which shows an unofficial review of the standard Galaxy S21. Check out the details below:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Unofficial Review Video Leak

The Samsung Galaxy S21's unofficial review video has been shared on YouTube on a channel called Random Stuff 2. The design of the device is seen in full glory which corroborates with the recent leaks. The smartphone will be featuring a glossy rear surface with a vertical camera module packing three sensors.

The front has ultra-thin bezels on all sides and a punch-hole at the center-top of the panel. The display will be incorporating a fingerprint scanner similar to the previous-generation model. The setup offers high-resolution output which we expect from the high-end Samsung smartphones.

The unofficial review video also reveals the processor details. The device will be backed by the Snapdragon 888 processor and will ship with 8GB RAM. The reviewer suggests this handset has been performing well and is snappy with multitasking. The device will be shipping with Android 11 OS.

The rear camera setup will be packing a 12MP+64MP+12MP setup. The camera samples appear super clear and the device seems to be well equipped for imaging. The cameras will offer 3x optical zoom. The review suggests the device gives a backup of an entire day with a single charge.

The handset will be backed by a 4,800 mAh battery unit. It is worth mentioning that the reviewer suggests that the company could make some differences to the final product. Nevertheless, the Galaxy S21 is said to be amongst one of the best flagships which will be available in 2021.

Best Mobiles in India