Samsung Galaxy S21 Selfie Camera To Bring New Feature

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S20 series. Samsung's Galaxy S20 series is still new for us, and yet, we are already coming across information about the company's next smartphone. According to a report, the company is already working on its successor, the Galaxy S21.

The report claims that Samsung will bring an upgraded front camera with the Galaxy S21 which includes a larger sensor and optical image stabilization feature. It is being rumored that the Galaxy S21 could have a much better front-facing camera compared to the Galaxy S20.

According to a social media post, the Galaxy S21 might be launched with an under-screen front camera. There is no confirmation about the Galaxy S21 but this information should be taken as a hint.

According to a new report by Clien, Samsung is expected to be testing two prototype cameras on the new Galaxy S21. The prototype cameras feature includes a 1/2-inch selfie sensor and a 1 / 2.55-inch sensor with OIS. The other companies like Oppo and Xiaomi have already demoed prototypes feature with similar technology.

Based on rumors, we can assume that Samsung will be focusing on both the display and front-facing camera in the Galaxy S21. The larger size of the camera sensor always indicates better image quality in low light.

In February, the South Korean company launched the Galaxy S20 series which includes Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra along with their 5G versions.

SamMobile report claims, the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ appear with a 10-MP selfie camera that includes a 1 / 3.2-inch sensor. The Galaxy S20 Ultra adds a 40-MP front camera. All three can record up to 4K 60fps videos and have autofocus using their front-facing cameras.

On the other side, the S21's might not only add an under-display selfie snapper but one with a larger sensor and OIS.

