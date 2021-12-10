Get Up To Rs. 10,000 Cashback On Samsung Galaxy S21 Series News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced an interesting cashback offer on its latest flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S21 series in India. Currently, these offers are available across the Samsung Exclusive stores, Samsung.com, e-commerce portals and leading retail stores. These offers will be applicable until December 22.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Cashback Offer

Buyers interested in getting their hands on the Galaxy S21+ can get an instant discount of Rs. 10,000. Notably, the buyers who use an iCICI Bank card for the purchase will get an additional cashback of Rs. 10,000 or an upgrade bonus of Rs. 5,000.

Besides this, Samsung also announced the cashback offer for the buyers of the Galaxy S21 standard variant as well. Going by the same, there will be an instant discount of Rs. 10,000 similar to the Galaxy S21+ and an additional cashback of Rs. 5,000 on using an ICICI Bank card for the purchase and an upgrade bonus of Rs. 5,000 as well.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ was launched in the country starting from Rs. 81,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. There is a variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space priced at Rs. 85,999 as well. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 standard variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 61,999. Likewise, the high-end model with 256GB storage space is priced at Rs. 65,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Specifications

For the uninitiated, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ features a 6.7-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display. The screen has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and supports HDR+ certified Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Also, there is Eye Comfort Shield for protection. Under its hood, the smartphone uses an octa-core 64-bit Exynos 2100 processor

The camera aspects of the smartphone include a triple-camera setup with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens. At the front, it houses a 10MP dual-pixel camera sensor. The other aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ include a 4800mAh battery with support for Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Android 11 OS, 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space.

When it comes to the Galaxy S21, this variant is loaded with slightly toned-down specs as the Galaxy S21+ mentioned above. This variant comes with a relatively smaller 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Also, there are other aspects including HDR+ certified Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and Eye Comfort Shield.

Powered by an octa-core 64-bit Exynos 2100 chipset, this smartphone has 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space. The imaging specs are similar to those of the Galaxy S21+ and it uses a 4000mAh battery. Also, both smartphones support IP68 water and dust resistance and come with 25W fast charging and 15W fast wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has been launched in Phantom White, Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink and Phantom Violet colurs. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21+ has been launched in Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver and Phantom Black colors.

