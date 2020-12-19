Just In
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Price Details Leaked: Cheaper Than Predecessor Galaxy 20 Series?
Samsung is expected to debut its Galaxy S21 series on January 14. However, the company has not shared any official information regarding the launch. The next-gen series will comprise three models - the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Multiple leaks, rumors already gave us a hint that the upcoming series might offer. Now, the price details of the series have revealed, which suggests the upcoming smartphones from the Galaxy S21 series could be affordable than its predecessor.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Price Details
91mobiles has reported via tipster Ishan Agarwal that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be priced at EUR 849 (around Rs. 76,000) for the 128GB storage model. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ will cost EUR 1,049 (around Rs. 94,500) for the 128GB variant and EUR 1,099 (around Rs. 99,000) for the 256GB model.
Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is listed to be priced at EUR 1,399 (around Rs. 1,26,000) for the 128GB storage model. Moreover, the GalaxyClub has also revealed the price details of the S21 series, looks like the tax has also been included.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Expected Features
Recently, the renders of the upcoming series were also spotted by tipster Evan Blass, suggesting design and its color variants. According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will come in Gold, Purple, White, and Black color option. It is appeared to have a triple rear camera setup and a flat display with a centered-punch hole design. The design of the Plus model is expected to similar as the standard Galaxy S21. Besides, the Ultra variant is listed to come in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black color variant.
On the other hand, the Ultra model also cleared the BIS certification, hinting at an imminent India launch. Moreover, the next-gen series is rumored to come with 5G connectivity in the country.
