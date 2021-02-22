You Can Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G At Just Rs. 81,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is one of the most premium Android smartphones in the market right now. This is the most advanced smartphone in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series launched earlier this year. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G was launched in India late last month for hefty pricing of Rs. 1,05,999 for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

If you want to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G but want to get it at a notable discount, then you can purchase the same at relatively lesser pricing right now. The online retailer Amazon India is hosting the 'Fab Phones Fest' sale from today until February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Discount

During this sale, the Samsung smartphone will arrive with a massive discount of Rs. 24,000, which takes its starting price to Rs. 81,999. Detailing on this offer, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G price drop is exclusive to Amazon India. We saw so as the Samsung online store is still selling the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at its launch price.

This is a limited period offer and will become effective as soon as the Fab Phones Fest kick starts later today. As of now, there is no word regarding the discounted cost of the high-end 16GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G on Amazon. We can expect this model to also get some discount.

Given that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is priced starting from Rs. 81,999 and the iPhone 12 is available for Rs. 79,999, this is a good buy for those who need to buy a premium offering at affordable pricing.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

To recap on specs, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flaunts a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a WQHD+ resolution alongside an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, the Samsung smartphone gets the power from an Exynos 2100 SoC teamed up with 12GB/16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage. As its name indicates, the smartphone features 5G connectivity support.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a 108MP primary lens, which is its USP, a 10MP optical telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 10MP optical super-telephoto lens. The other goodies include a 40MP selfie camera, Android 11 topped with One UI, and a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

