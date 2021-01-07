Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Display Specifications Leaked: Here's What The Flagship Will Offer News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is all set to introduce its new-generation premium smartphone lineup called the Galaxy S20. The company will be launching the new series on January 14 comprising the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The company will be hosting an online event for the launch. The online leaks have been pouring in details on the upcoming smartphones' design and hardware. The camera specifications of all the models were leaked recently. Now, the display specifications of the Galaxy S20 Ultra have been shared online.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Display Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra display features have been detailed via a report from Ice Universe. The report suggests, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have both a high refresh rate as well as resolution. The device will be shipping with a 120Hz display that will support WQHD+ resolution.

It is worth noting that the company had introduced the 120Hz refresh rate on its flagship smartphones with the previous Galaxy S20 series. However, the resolution was limited to FHD+ on the supported models. The company had also added QHD+ resolution on the Galaxy S20 models, however, the resolution there was standard at 60Hz.

As per the report, this display specification would be limited to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The remaining two variants are said to have a standard FHD+ resolution. The previous leaks indicated that the company might pack the unit with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display panel.

In addition to the WQHD+ resolution and 120Hx refresh rate, the display is said to deliver a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The flagship smartphone is said to be equipped with four rear cameras with a 108MP primary sensor. There will also be a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 10MP sensor with a 10x optical zoom, another 10MP sensor.

Best Mobiles in India