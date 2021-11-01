Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Starts Receiving New Update In India With Nov 2021 Security Patch News oi-Rohit Arora

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra users in India can now update their devices to the latest Android 11 update. The new OTA update (Build- G998BXXS3AUJ7/G998BOXM3AUIE/G998BXXU3AUIF) measures 222.97MB and brings the November 2021 security patch to the premium Galaxy smartphones alongside some minor bug fixes and device stability improvements. The official changelog of the new software update only mentions the security enhancements of the flagship Galaxy handset.

Notably, the latest software update was rolled out to Galaxy S21 Ultra users in Germany on November 25. It might be the last incremental update before the Galaxy S21-series handsets receive the official Android 12 update. The Galaxy S21-series devices have so far received three One UI 4.0 beta updates.

If you own the premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, you should receive a notification for the new OTA build.

You can manually check for the update from the 'Software Update' section. Since it's an incremental update, the process shouldn't take much of your time and internet data.

Meanwhile, if you are waiting for the major Android 12 update, here's some must check out features of the One UI 4.0 coming to your Samsung handset. The One UI 4.0 brings at last 50+ new features to the Galaxy S21-series handsets.

• Redesigned Home screen widgets including a new Weather App and YouTube, Spotify widget with better controls

• Smoother and more intuitive animations

• Android 12's Privacy Dashboard

• Redesigned Quick Panel

• Upgraded Dark mode

• New Charging animation

• Revamped Samsung keyboard

• Cleaner & simpler Camera layout with intuitive Pro mode

• Useful additions in the native Gallery app

• New features in the native photo/video editor

Besides, several new features and tweaks have been added to the One UI 4.0. Sadly, the One UI 4.0 won't offer the Google Pixel's Material You design language. The best we can expect from Samsung is to offer some Material You wallpapers and the feature-packed theme engine for a range of customization features to the Galaxy users.

If you can't wait for the official One UI 4.0 update, you can register for the One UI 4.0 beta program from the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy S21 handset. The application is available on the Google Play Store at free of cost.

