Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition Announced; Includes Collector’s Items With Box News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the most premium flagship from the South Korean brand that's currently available in the market. But it looks like the brand isn't done with the series just yet. The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition was just announced, and only 100 units of the phone will be sold.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition Availability

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition will be released by LG Uplus, which is South Korea's third-largest mobile carrier. Reports claim that Samsung will sell only 100 units of the special edition of the smartphone to selected customers via a lottery for the global audience.

On the other hand, a couple of other reports claim the new phone would be available only in the South Korean market. That said, the price of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition is still under wraps.

Additionally, a report from Yonhap reveals that LG Uplus will begin accepting applications for the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition starting June 10 at 7 PM KST (3:30 PM Indian time). If these reports are true, Samsung will be releasing only 100 units of the smartphone to lucky winners via a lottery.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition Features

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition are the same as the original Samsung Galaxy S22 that debuted earlier this year. The smartphone features Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It includes a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter.

However, it comes with a 3,700 mAh battery with a 25W fast charging support. It also comes with 15W wireless charging and supports reverse charging. Apart from the features, the special edition of the Samsung Galaxy S22 has a few other goodies in the box.

The special Samsung Galaxy S22 Diablo Immortal Edition will include a specially designed leather mouse pad, a phone case, a wireless charging pad, and a Blizzard gift card. Fans of Diablo Immortal can check out the new Samsung Galaxy S22 special edition as this would be a collector's item. However, the Indian availability and eligibility are still unclear.

Best Mobiles in India