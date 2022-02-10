Just In
Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra Pre-Reservations Open In India; But There’s A Catch
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra were just launched in the global market. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is up for pre-reservation in India. You're eligible for free gifts when you pre-reserve any of the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Reservation In India
To note, the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event announced immediate openings for pre-reservation in select markets of the US, the UK, and Europe. However, there was no mention of India. Looks like India is also part of the selected markets that are open for pre-reservation of the new Samsung flagships.
Plus, Samsung is giving away a couple of goodies for those who pre-reserve any of the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones. This includes a free Samsung Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs. 2,699. What's more, Samsung is ensuring a 100 percent money-back guarantee for those who cancel their orders.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Pre-Reservation: What's The Catch?
There's a catch when it comes to pre-reserving the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Firstly, users need to pay Rs. 1,999 to pre-reserve the smartphone. However, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a different pre-reserve VIP pass and there's another VIP Pass for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the S22+. Hence, make sure you select the model of your choice before booking.
How To Pre-Reserve Samsung Galaxy S22 Series?
If you're interested in pre-reserving a Samsung Galaxy, here's how to do so:
Step 1: Open the Samsung India website and search for the device of your choice
Step 2: You can click this link to go to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra page. Or this link to pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22+.
Step 3: Here, you can find the Pre-Reserve Now button, click on it
Step 4: The page will reload to payments; complete the transaction here. You can also add a smartphone of your choice if you wish.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price In India
To note, the pre-reservation for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is open until February 21. This also indicates the Samsung Galaxy S22 series sale might begin soon after this. Presently, the Indian price for smartphones hasn't been announced yet.
We know the Samsung Galaxy S22 will start from USD 799 (roughly Rs 60,000) and the Galaxy S22+ costs USD 999 (approximately Rs 75,000). The high-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will start from USD 1,199 (around Rs. 87,900).
