Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Charging Speed Revealed Ahead Of Feb 9 Launch; Support Up To 45W Charging

Samsung has officially confirmed the next Unpacked event for Feb 9, where it is going to unveil the next-gen Galaxy S22 series along with the flagship Tab S8 lineup. The upcoming Galaxy S22 series is expected to include the standard Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In the meantime, several leaks and certification sites have revealed the key specs of the Galaxy S22 series models. Now, the latest info has confirmed the charging speeds of the Galaxy S22 series ahead of the official announcement.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Charging Speed Tipped

Now, the models of the Galaxy S22 lineup have been spotted on the DEMKO certification platform, revealing the charging speeds. The standard Galaxy S22 with SM-S901E model number is listed to support 25W charging tech, while both the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are said to come with 45W charging support.

In terms of battery, the standard variant will pack a 3,700 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S22+ will have a 4,500 mAh battery and the Ultra model is expected to pack a larger 5,000 mAh battery compared to the other two models. Further, all models of the Galaxy S22 lineup are likely to support wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Features We Know So Far

In terms of features, the Galaxy S22 series will use both the Snapdragon and Exynos processors (depending on the market) under their hoods. Upfront, the Ultra model will likely have a 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will include a built-in stylus and a hole-punch cutout at the top-center to house the 40MP front-facing camera sensor. At the rear, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a 108MP main camera along with a 12MP ultrawide lens and two 10MP telephoto camera sensors.

Moreover, both the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ will come with a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.57″ sensor size and an f/1.8 aperture. The main lens will be assisted by a 10MP telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens. The standard variant will have a 6.1-inch display, while the Plus model will flaunt a 6.6-inch panel at the front.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Expected Pricing

Separately, the pricing of Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones in the US was recently shared by tipster Anthony (@TheGalox_). The Galaxy S22 is said to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 59,996) and the Galaxy S22+ will cost $999 (roughly Rs. 75,000). Lastly, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to come with a starting price of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 90,000).

The same tipster also revealed the pricing of the Galaxy Tab S8 models. The standard variant is said to start at $649 (roughly Rs. 48,700). The next Unpacked event is scheduled to kick off at 10 am ET (8 PM IST) on Feb 9. Although Samsung has not revealed which all products are going to unveil at the event. The official invitation shows a pink-colored "S" letter, which confirms the Galaxy S22 series and the Tab S8 series.

