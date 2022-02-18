Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking Starts From Feb 23; Offers, India Sale Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy S22 series comprising the standard Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra was recently launched in India. Now, Samsung has announced pre-order details along with offers. Now, the Galaxy S22 series smartphones are up for pre-reservation on the official site, while the pre-booking will go live starting Feb 23 in the country. Check here pre-booking offers and sale date of the Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking Date & Offers Revealed

Interested buyers can pre-book the Galaxy S22 series smartphones starting Feb 23 through Samsung Exclusive stores, Samsung online store, Amazon India, and retail outlets across the country. The sale of the Galaxy S22 series will start on March 11.

Buyers who will pre-book the Galaxy S22 Ultra can get the Galaxy Watch 4 worth Rs. 26,999 for just Rs 2,999. On the other hand, if you are pre-booking the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, can get the Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs. 11,999 at just Rs. 999.

If you are upgrading your Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series to Galaxy S22 series, there will be an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000. Other smartphone users can get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 5,000. Also, if you are using Samsung Finance+ for buying the Galaxy S22 series, can get a cashback of Rs 5,000.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price In India

The premium Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price starts at Rs. 109,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model will cost Rs. 118,999. It comes in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White color options.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S22 carries a starting price of Rs. 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model is retails for Rs. 76,999.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ price starts at Rs. 84,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 88,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are launched in Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White color variants.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series: Reasons To Buy

If you are looking for a flagship Android device, then the Galaxy S22 series would be a great choice. All three models are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and run Android 12 OS with One UI 4.1. Besides, the Ultra model will give premium features like a large 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 108MP primary sensor, and 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

The main lens of the Ultra model is paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support, and a 10MP telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support.

On the other hand, both the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ come with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera. Further, all models ship with an official IP rating.

