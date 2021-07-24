Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Tipped To Support 65W Fast Charging; How Important Is This For Samsung? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has likely started working on the Galaxy S22 flagship smartphone lineup. The brand is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked Event On August 11, 2021, but we might only get to see the next-gen-foldable Galaxy phones, Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy Buds 2, and not the Galaxy S22 series. However, that isn't stopping the rumor mill from dropping clues on the company's next flagship smartphone lineup. A new leak has revealed the fast-charging capacity of the Galaxy S22 which suggests a major upgrade over the previous-generation lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Fast Charging Capacity Better Than Previous Models?

Tipster FrontTron on Twitter suggested that the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will have an upgraded 65W fast charging technology. The tweet reveals the 65W fast charging tech by Samsung is being tested on Rainbow RGB. Notably, the Galaxy S22 series is said to have the codename Rainbow where the RGB are for separate models.

For reference, the R, G, and the B are codenames for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Since the tweet hints at the fast-charging capacity for the entire Rainbow RGB, we are likely going to see the same 65W fast charging speeds across all three Galaxy S22 variants.

How Important Is This For Samsung?

Samsung has been delivering the best of its technology with the Galaxy S series right from the introduction of this lineup. The Galaxy S21 series was the last year's most premium smartphone lineup in the market which offered 25W charging speeds. Even the top-most variant, i.e, the Galaxy S21 Ultra offered a maximum of 45W fast charging. This is lower than what the Chinese counterparts offer nowadays.

Samsung had to pick up the pace with this technology as well to compete against other flagship offerings in the market. It is worth mentioning that the Chinese smartphone brands are ahead in this league. We have seen up to 65W quick charging on several mid-range and value flagships.

Therefore, Samsung incorporating this higher charging speed on its next-generation flagships was required. We can expect Samsung to showcase the new faster charging speeds with official teasers going forward.

Best Mobiles in India