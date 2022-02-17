Samsung Galaxy S22 Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Launched In India; Price, Availability Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S22 series smartphones in the country. The lineup includes the standard Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra were originally launched a few days back at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. Samsung usually uses the in-house Exynos processor for the flagship S-series in India; however, this time, The Indian variants of the Galaxy S22 series will also come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Besides, all three models of the lineup run Android 12 OS with One UI 4.1 on top. In the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S22 is the most affordable device, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the premium offering. Check here the pricing and features of the Galaxy S22 series in India.

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra Price In India

The standard Samsung Galaxy S22 price starts at Rs. 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model is launched at Rs. 76,999. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ price has been set at Rs. 84,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 88,999 for the 8GB + 256GB storage model.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra carries a price tag of Rs. 109,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB storage model, while the high-end 12GB + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 118,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be available for purchase in Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colors, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colors. The sale date is yet to be revealed. However, the Galaxy S22 series smartphones are currently up for pre-reservation on the official site in the country.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Features

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera.

Other features include a 10MP selfie camera sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68-rating for dust and water resistance, and a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Features

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ shares some similar features as the standard Galaxy S22 including chipset and camera. However, you'll get a larger 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display on the Galaxy S22+ with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It also packs a bigger 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Features

Coming to the Ultra model, comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. Upfront, the device has a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup instead of a triple camera system featured on the other two models.

The camera setup includes a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support, and another 10MP telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support. Other aspects of the Ultra model include a 40MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the S Pen stylus.

Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a flagship device but don't want to go with the iOS device, then you can consider the Galaxy S22 series. All three models are packed with high-end features for their asking prices.

Best Mobiles in India