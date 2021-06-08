Samsung Galaxy S22 To Come Sans Under Display Camera; Why Samsung Opted Out? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung might have delayed the launch of its premium Galaxy S22 series until next year. However, that hasn't impacted the rumor mill from spilling beans on its developments. Several reports suggested an under-display camera on the Galaxy S22. However, it seems that the company might not implement this camera technology in its upcoming flagship. Why Samsung planned to drop the under-display camera tech from the Samsung Galaxy S22 and what else we can expect? Let's find out:

Why Samsung Galaxy S22 Would Skip Under Display Camera?

As per some reports from South Korea, Samsung has skipped the under-display camera from the Galaxy S22. The company has been testing this feature for its upcoming flagship, however, wasn't able to get a satisfactory outcome. As per the reports, the under-display camera on the Galaxy S22 yielded low-quality images.

This led Samsung to drop the plans on implementing this new camera technology on the Galaxy S22. The brand is rather said to keep these camera advancements limited to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Note series. The latter is expected to launch in the second half of 2022.

So What Else To Expect From Galaxy S22's Camera?

Samsung is said to make improvements to the camera system which we saw on the previous-gen Galaxy S21 series. The Galaxy S22 is said to feature a bigger primary camera module than the Galaxy S21. Also, the camera is said to be Olympus labelled.

The reports further suggest that Samsung will also use a continuous zoom periscope camera for sharper details at every zoom levels. The Galaxy S22's camera will also have an improved sensor-shift stabilization system that will enhance the video recording.

Samsung will likely add tons of features to enhance the imaging experience on the Galaxy S22. We can say that as we have seen the capabilities of the Galaxy S21 series' camera system. The company has been bringing its best camera tech with the Galaxy S lineup.

The same is expected from the Galaxy S22 as well. However, the developments would be clear in the coming months. Unless the company confirms the details itself, we will have to rely on the rumor mill.

