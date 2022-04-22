Samsung's "Ultra" Popular Phone With A Whopping 1TB Storage Is Back In Stock In India News oi-Vivek

Samsung's premium flagship smartphone -- the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been out-of-stock for the last few weeks, especially the top-trim model with 1TB storage. The company has now confirmed that the phone is back in stock and is currently available for purchase via various channels.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the few smartphones available in India with a whopping 1TB of storage. In fact, it is currently the only Android smartphone that one can buy in India with over 1000GB of fast UFS 3.1-based internal storage.

How Much Does It Cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 1TB storage is available in Burgundy and Phantom Black colors for Rs. 1,34,999, making it the most expensive variant of the S22 Ultra. You can also get this device at a slightly lower price by combining offers like Rs. 5000 instant discount on HDFC bank cards, and an exchange bonus.

The other variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 256GB and 512GB internal storage are available for Rs. 1,09,999, and Rs. 1,18,999, respectively. Samsung is also offering the Galaxy Watch 4 worth Rs. 26,999 for just Rs. 2,999 for Galaxy S22 Ultra customers.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Variant Alternatives

The new iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are also available with up to 1TB of storage, and these devices cost Rs. 1,69,900, and Rs. 1,79,900, respectively. iPhones with 1TB storage are clearly a lot more expensive than their Android counterpart. Hence, going with Galaxy S22 Ultra will help you save some bucks.

Do note that, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is actually one of the first smartphones in the world with 1TB storage. However, the predecessors of the Galaxy S10 Plus did not offer 1TB storage, at least until the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

If you are someone who shoots a lot of 4K or even 8K videos and wants to store everything locally on the smartphone, then the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a great pick. Given the smartphone does not have a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion, it is best to go with the highest available storage variant to be future-proof.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra With 1TB Storage

The epic standard of power #GalaxyS22 Ultra, 1TB is back on popular demand. Join us today at 1PM to avail some exclusive offers. You don’t want to miss this one, tune into https://t.co/VpAOLYIdN7.

Know more: https://t.co/Ff0VlMT4yt. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/zc6Z2M0Uz6 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) April 22, 2022

