Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Selling Under Rs. 70,000 In India; How To Avail This Offer
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can now be purchased with a massive discount in India. The base variant of the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available for less than Rs. 70,000. Last month, the brand launched a green color option in India.
So, the device is now available in four color options - Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green. The base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model model is launched at Rs. Rs. 109,999, which you can get at least Rs. 67,999. Check how to avail this offer.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Massive Discount
Firstly, Samsung is offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 12,000. There is an exchange offer of up to 51,000. With these offers, you can buy the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for under Rs. 70,000. However, we cannot say the exact pricing as the exchange offer depends on your device. If you are exchanging a flagship Samsung phone, you might get at least Rs. 30,000. Then the base variant will cost Rs. 67,999.
Besides, HFDC bank users can avail of an additional Rs. 5,000 discount. Samsung also includes a 20K Advantage Program in which buyers can get Rs. 2,000 off on Samsung Shop App. Along with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch worth Rs.26,999, can be purchased at Rs. 2,999.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Should You Buy?
In terms of features, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage.
For imaging, it comes with a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support, and a 10MP telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support. There is a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 45W charging support. If you are looking for an Android flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a good pick. Under Rs. 70,000, it will definitely be a good deal.
