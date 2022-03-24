Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra To Get 1TB Variant In India; Check Specifications, Offers, And Price News oi-Megha Rawat

Samsung's flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, featuring impressive capabilities, has been released as part of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. When it comes to the smartphone's fundamental characteristics, it has a 1TB storage option and a 5,000 mAh battery. Samsung has now released a Galaxy S22 Ultra with 1TB of storage in India. To recall, the flagship smartphone was previously only available in two storage capacities: 256GB and 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Sale

Samsung will begin selling the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 1TB of storage on an exclusive basis. This smartphone will be available in the Samsung Live Sale on Samsung.com. The Samsung Live Sale will begin at 6 p.m. on March 28. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB memory is estimated to be about Rs. 1,34,999, including a discount during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB Smartphone Offers

Buyers will receive a Galaxy Watch 4 for Rs. 2,999 if they purchase this Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB model. The Galaxy Watch 4 begins at Rs 23,999 in India. In addition, users can get a Rs. 5,000 upgrade incentive when you purchase this phone. Furthermore, users can get an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 on the purchase of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series during the Samsung Live Sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra- Specifications

The 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is added to support the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB smartphone also comes with 12GB of RAM.

When it comes to the camera system, this smartphone boasts a quad-camera system with a 108MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x and 10x magnification. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 1TB, on the other hand, sports a 40MP front camera for selfies.

The S Pen is incorporated into the body of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, making it the first smartphone in the S-series to do so. Android 12 is installed on the phone. In addition, the manufacturer has included a 5,000 mAh battery with a 45W wired charger and a 15W wireless charger to provide power to this smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra- Price

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage edition of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs Rs. 1,09,999. On the other hand, the top-end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option cost Rs. 1,18,999. Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Burgandy are the three color options available.

