Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra With Built-In S-Pen Storage Spotted: Is Note Series Officially Dead?

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra debuted with several upgrades, including the support for S-Pen. However, there was no special case or slot or storage to keep the S-Pen with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Naturally, people complained about this. It looks like Samsung has rectified the matter and we'll be seeing a dedicated space for the S-Pen on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra With S-Pen

Looking back, Samsung bid adieu to the Galaxy Note series, and instead, ramped up the Galaxy S and the Galaxy Z series. When the Samsung Galaxy S21 series launched, the South Korean company upped the performance of the Ultra model with S-Pen support. In fact, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was the first Galaxy S phone with S-Pen support.

Samsung is further modifying the next-gen Ultra phone with dedicated storage space for the S-Pen. Tipster Ice Universe was the first to spot the alleged slot for the S-Pen on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The tipster claims two independent sources say Samsung is making room in the chassis of the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the S-Pen.

We have different sources of information, but they all point to the same conclusion: the built-in s pen of S22 ultra can be 100% determined. https://t.co/1sa10rREOz — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 24, 2021

Furthermore, the tipster points that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will allegedly pack an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. Looking back, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra included a 20:9 aspect ratio, indicating a reduced room for additional S-Pen storage. This also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be much wider - just like the Samsung Galaxy Note series.

Apart from this, the tipster suggests the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and other phones of the series will include rounded edges rather than flat edges. To note, the Samsung Galaxy Note series packed flat-edged that synced well with the S-Pen. However, Samsung might have revamped the design of the upcoming Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Launch: What To Expect?

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been doing rounds on the internet for a while now. The upcoming Galaxy S22 series is tipped to draw power from Snapdragon 898 chipset, making it one of the fastest phones in the market. Plus, the Ultra model is expected to pack a bigger battery - 5,000 mAh capacity.

Presently, the report on the S-Pen slot for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra isn't confirmed. It's best to take it with a grain of salt.

