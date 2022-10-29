Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra To Pack 200MP Camera; Here's How Leaked Camera Sample Looks News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

After being spotted at Geekbench, the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera sample and prototype have been shared by the well-known leakster Ice Universe. The phone may break over alongside the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus at the Unpacked event in February next year.

As there's ample time for its announcement, it looks like work on the device is not complete yet but the results are pretty appealing. Here are the camera capabilities of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and an idea of how it is better than its predecessor -- the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Capabilities Leak

Word is that the Galaxy S23 Ultra could be the first phone from Samsung to use a 200MP camera sensor developed by the company itself. However, it will not be one of the 200MP ISOCELL sensors we have seen earlier. The leakster claims that the device will use a sensor with a new design. It is said to support a 50MP mode instead of the 12.5MP and 200MP modes as originally claimed, but the same is under development.

As per the leakster, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to retain the telephoto camera on the current model but it could bring in improved image processing to deliver enhanced image quality.

How is it Better Than Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera?

The leakster has also shared a crop from photos shot using a Galaxy S23 Ultra alongside that of an S22 Ultra, which is upscaled 16x. The upcoming phone appears to be capable of producing a much sharper image and resolving the tightly packed parallel lines, while the existing model blurs them all together. Notably, the leakster adds that AI image enhancements were disabled to capture this shot.

This comparison is just a preview of how the upcoming device could be better than its predecessor. Given that we are months away from the announcement of the Galaxy S23 series, we can expect Samsung to implement more enhancements to the device. The camera improvements are also possible via software updates after the launch.

Besides the camera, the performance of the smartphone is also expected to be upgraded as the leaked benchmark scores place it on par with those of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

