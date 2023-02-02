Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Debuts With 6.8-inch AMOLED, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Specifications, Price News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung has taken the wraps off its Galaxy S23 series at its "Galaxy Unpacked" event tonight. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top dog among the three new devices launched today. The smartphone adorns a familiar design language as the Galaxy S22 Ultra and brings some huge changes to its internals. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is loaded to the brim with features such as a massive 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED, a Snapdragon flagship processor, an IP68 rating, stereo speakers, a quad camera setup, and wireless charging, among others. Let's dive deep into its specifications below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a premium metal and glass sandwich design. The design may be similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it brings some changes in the hardware. The smartphone sports a large 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a QHD+ screen resolution, HDR10+ support, and a Super Smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display can reach a peak brightness of 1750 nits. There's an Infinity-O-type hole-punch camera cutout for the selfie sensor on the display.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, just like its smaller siblings, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chipset under the hood. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 internal storage.

Talking about its cameras, the device is equipped with a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP Dual Pixel ultrawide shooter, a 10MP telephoto lens (f/ 2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS), and lastly a 10MP periscope telephoto lens (f/ 4.9, 10x optical zoom, OIS).

Some notable features of the device include an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, 5G SA/NSA, mmWave, UWB Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, an IP68 rating, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is equipped with a 5000mAh battery coupled with 45W fast charging support. It also supports wireless charging and reverse charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Price, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has the bells and whistles of a high-end flagship smartphone that could be overkill for many. Regardless, it carries a hefty price tag with it. The smartphone comes at a starting price of $1,199.

