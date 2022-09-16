Just In
Samsung Galaxy S23 Won’t Be Too Different From Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are the latest flagships released by the South Korean brand. While the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 is still months away, the rumor mill is already churning out possible features and specs. One new leak suggests there won't be much difference between the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22.
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S22
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is tipped to launch early next year and will likely bring in many upgrades. However, there won't be much of a difference between the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 in terms of size and design.
Popular tipster @UniverseIce has revealed a couple of details of the new Samsung Galaxy S23. The tipster explains the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 will feature a 0.15mm bezel increase. To the naked eye, this difference will be hardly noticeable, making it very identical to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22.
The tipster has also shared the dimensions of both Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S22. The Samsung Galaxy S22 measures 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm whereas the Samsung Galaxy S23 measures 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm. The difference is hardly noticeable. The comparative images of both phones further reveal their similarity.
Small difference between S22 and S23, Samsung widened all four bezels for the S23 by 0.15mm, it looks bulkier than the S22, I can't understand why Samsung does this, I have to again suspect that there is a spy inside Samsung. pic.twitter.com/KwdelDbHrF— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2022
That said, the same can't be said about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra models. Samsung might take the Apple route, and bring in major upgrades only to the Ultra model. This also means there mightn't be much difference on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus model either. However, this is mere speculation for now and nothing has been confirmed.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch: What To Expect?
If the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is to launch next year, the South Korean brand will likely be deep in development. This is also where a lot of leaks and rumors surface online. For instance, the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to feature a 200MP camera, improved battery setup, and more.
One can expect more leaks and rumors in the following weeks, especially about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
