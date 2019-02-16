ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge firmware update brings January 2019 security patch

The firmware update for the Galaxy S6 smartphones is being rolled out to the users in UAE only at the moment and is yet to be released for the other regions.

    While Samsung might be gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship Galaxy S10 series on 20th February, the company is also working on releasing updates to its older releases. The South Korean tech giant has recently pushed out the Android Pie stable update for its last year's premium offering the Galaxy Note 8 and is now rolling out a new firmware update for its flagship from 2015, the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge smartphones.

    Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge receiving new firmware update

     

    The new firmware update being rolled out to both the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge comes with the January 2019 Android security patch. Considering that both these smartphones are around four years old, it is good to see that Samsung is still taking care of them. With the latest update, we can expect both the devices to be more secure from various bugs and other threats.

    The firmware update for the Galaxy S6 smartphones is being rolled out to the users in UAE only at the moment, cites a report from SamMobile. The Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge users will need to visit the Settings menu and go to the Software update section to update their respective smartphones.

    The update released for both the smartphones brings a fix for three critical vulnerabilities that were reported as a part of the Android Security bulletin. The update also brings a fix for high-risk vulnerabilities which were found in company's own software. Following the update, the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge are expected to deliver an overall improved user experience.

    It is not immediately clear as to when Samsung will release the update for Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge in India and the other regions. Samsung has not officially revealed any information on the same, however, we will keep you updated with the further developments.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
