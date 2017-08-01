Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 edge Independence Day sale includes up to Rs. 20,000 discount

Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge, the 2016 flagship smartphones are one of the best sellers in the high-end smartphone market. Both these smartphones have received accolades for their superior camera, design, features, and performance.

While many consumers are already interested in buying the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge for the performance and other highlights as mentioned above, it looks like there is one more reason for the same. The Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge will be available at a significant discount during the Independence Day sale. As a part of this sale, you can buy this smartphone at up to Rs. 20,000 off.

Samsung is all set to offer interesting discounts and deals on the yesteryear flagship smartphones to lure the prospective buyers. Going by the same, Samsung will offer a flat cash back of Rs. 4,000 on the debit card and credit card transactions and an exchange offer that will give up to 12,000 additional discounts on trading in your old smartphone to buy either the Galaxy S7. Eventually, the Galaxy S7 priced at Rs. 39,400 will be available starting from Rs. 23,400.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S7 edge (32GB) buyers will get a flat cash back of Rs. 8,000 and an exchange offer up to Rs. 12,000. This will bring down the price of the smartphone to Rs. 22,900. The 128GB variant of the Galaxy S7 edge costing Rs. 48,900 can be purchased at as low as Rs. 28,900. Apart from the exchange offer and cash back giving up to Rs. 20,000 discount, Samsung is also providing up to 24 months EMI option to the buyers of the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.

Notably, these offers will be available via both the offline and online retail channels. We can expect the Samsung exchange and cash back offers to go live in the coming days.