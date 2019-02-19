ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy S7 firmware update rolling out with February 2019 security patch

    Samsung has now started pushing out the firmware update for the Galaxy S7 smartphone users in the United Kingdom as well as Austria as an OTA (over-the-air) update.

    While Samsung is gearing up for its new smartphone launches this year including the Galaxy S10 and the Galax A series, the company is also rolling out firmware updates for its older smartphones. The company has recently pushed out the Android 9 Pie stable update for the Galaxy Note 8 and third Android Pie beta update for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ smartphones. Now, the South Korean tech giant is rolling out a firmware update for its flagship from 2016, the Galaxy S7.

    Samsung Galaxy S7 update released with February 2019 security patch

     

    According to a report from Sammobile, Samsung has now started pushing out the firmware update for the Galaxy S7 smartphone users in the United Kingdom as well as Austria. The update is being rolled out as an OTA (over-the-air) and is being made available for the Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones as well. The update released for the smartphone comes with a firmware build G930FXXS4ESAE. The latest firmware update comes along with the February 2019 Android security patch and also brings fixes for several bugs and issues.

    There is no specific changelog mentioned that reveals what all new features does this new update brings besides the February 2019 Android security patch. However, the update has reportedly fixed as many as 12 Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposure items in addition to five critical bugs and some Android Os vulnerabilities risk.

    Samsung Galaxy S7 specifications and features:

    The Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone flaunts a compact 5.1-inch Super AMOLED display panel with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. The smartphone uses a single lens primary camera setup comprising of a 12MP sensor. The smartphone has a 5MP camera at the front to capture selfies and for video calling.

    The internals of the Galaxy S7 includes an Exynos 8890 chipset which is cubbed with Mali-T880 MP12 GPU to render the graphics. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM for multitasking and has an inbuilt storage of 32GB. The onboard storage on the device is expandable to up to 200GB via microSD card. To keep the lights on, the device packs a 3,000mAH non-removable battery.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
