Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo in India

Samsung has started rolling out the Android Oreo update for its Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge back in May. But unfortunately, immediately after the rollout, the company has halted the update due to various bugs. Later on, it again resumed the update after few days. Samsung has taken its sweet amount of time to roll out the update to other markets and finally, the company is pushing out the update in India.

Apart from India, the update is also rolling out in the United Arab Emirates. The Oreo update to Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge will bring firmware version G930FXXU2EREM and G935FXXU2EREM respectively. The update is sized at 1.4GB which is expected from a major software upgrade. This update will bring all the Oreo features including the Experience U.I9.0 on the top.

The update will also bring the April 2018 security patch. The Experience U.I 9.0 will also bring theme store, wallpapers collection, a new interface and more. The update has started rolling out and it might take a week's time before the update finishes rolling out to each device. The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners can keep an eye out for the about phone, update section.

Just like all the other update, the Android Oreo update for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge is rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) package. Users can check its availability on their Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge while simply going to the Settings option and selecting the Software updates.

You are also advised to use a high-speed data or Wi-Fi connectivity to download the update. Note that your smartphone's battery must be charge higher than 30 percent. It's good that Samsung has not left the hand of its older phones and bothers to update them as well.

Just to recall, The Galaxy S7 Edge flaunts a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display of Quad HD quality, offering a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, which is translated into a huge 534ppi. However, what makes the difference is the always-on curved edge display which was not available on the predecessor.

The Galaxy S7 Edge is all about powerful performance. Credit goes to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 processor that pumps up the device to ensure it performs smoothly.

