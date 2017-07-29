Samsung galaxy S8 Active high-resolution renders leaked

Samsung has not yet announced the launch of Galaxy S8 Active, although there are plenty of leaked pictures, renders, and reports that confirm that the handset will be announced soon enough. Recently, a benchmark test of the smartphone was also spotted which clearly suggest that the device is in the making and will be announced soon.

A high resolution renders for the mobile phone has also surfaced. The leaked render of Samsung Galaxy S8 Active suggests that the device has a rugged design. The device does not sport curved edges as the margins have been raised to give it a sturdy design although it retains rounded corners. S8 Active will be the first S8 device that will not have curved edges.

It has a 5.8 inch AMOLED display with 1440X2960 pixels of resolution. It packs in a powerhouse of 4000 mAh along with 4GB or Ram and 64 GB in built storage. The device will run on Snapdragon 835.

Specification wise there is not a lot of difference in Galaxy S8 Active, S8 and S8 Plus, although the design of S8 Active looks a lot more durable.

The render has been provided by Samsung expert Evan Blass who has a commendable track record in terms of details on announced smartphones. This makes the render even more reliable.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will be available in the US via AT&T which is the only carrier to offer Galaxy Active phones. There is no word whatsoever on the price of the device. Samsung will announce the device soon unless it waits to provide a competition to the upcoming iPhone this fall.