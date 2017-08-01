Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus start receiving Daydream VR update

Soon after the launch of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Samsung and Google had confirmed that both the devices will carry support for Daydream VR. Some carriers in the US like Verizon and T-Mobile had also assured that the aforementioned smartphones would be getting the Daydream update.

However, there were no words on global availability of Daydream VR. Later at the Google I/O 2017 event, it was officially confirmed that the Daydream VR would be available to the Galaxy S8 duo via a firmware update sometime this summer. Now, the official Twitter handle of Google VR has announced that the Daydream update is now being rolled out the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

The Daydream-ready update is rolling out now to @SamsungMobile Galaxy S8 and S8+. Explore new worlds with #Daydream. https://t.co/KaRNJEcURi pic.twitter.com/PEeC6RfyyZ — Google VR (@googlevr) July 31, 2017

Since the roll-out is being carried out in phases, don't worry if you haven't received the update yet. You can clear the data of Google VR Service app to enable Daydream VR on your Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus.

Other than the Samsung flagships, other smartphones that would be getting this update include Motorola Moto Z, Huawei Mate 9 Pro and its Porsche Design edition, and ZTE Axon 7. If you are not aware, recently launched Asus ZenFone AR not only supports Google Daydream VR, but also Google Tango.

It goes without saying once the Samsung Galaxy S8 duo gets the support for Daydream VR, more people will come to know about the Google's VR project.

Just to let you know, Daydream is a virtual reality(VR) platform developed by Google that is built into the Android mobile operating system.