Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ start receiving new update: Important security fixes and more

Samsung has been busy rolling out new updates especially the latest security patches for its smartphones this month.The company's flagships have been receiving regular updates and the Galaxy S8 duo just received a new Android 8.0 Oreo beta update.

While the stable version is yet to arrive on the devices, Samsung has now started rolling out the November security update for the two devices. This is a stable update though. However, SamMobile has said that the smartphone manufacturer has used the same official changelog for the beta and standard update.

In any case, the update does bring improvements to Bluetooth connectivity as well as the latest Google security patches. More importantly, the November security patch brings a fix for the notorious Wi-Fi KRACK vulnerability.

Just to recall KRACK (Key Reinstallation AttaCK) is a vulnerability that targets the third step in the four-way authentication handshake that is performed when your Wi-Fi client device tries to connect to a protected Wi-Fi network. The encryption key can be resent several times during the third step, and then the attackers can collect and replay the retransmissions in specific ways and break the Wi-Fi security encryption.

The update also brings along fixes for 61 other Android vulnerabilities and six exploits found only on Samsung's software. Currently, the rollout seems to have started in the Netherlands first. However, the update should reach other markets in the coming days.

The update comes at a size of 545 MB and carries build number G950FXXU1AQK7 and G955FXXXU1AQK7 for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus respectively.

The update is basically being rolled out as an OTA update so it might take time to reach all the devices globally. OTA updates are generally rolled out in phases. Meanwhile, the users of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones should keep a close eye on the notifications tab. They can also check for the update manually by heading to Settings>About Device >Download Updates Manually.

