Samsung Galaxy S8 gets Burgundy Red paint job

Samsung has officially announced a new color variant for the Galaxy S8 and it is Burgundy Red. The striking and bold new color will be available in the company's home market Korea starting from today. Later, it will be rolled out to select global markets.

This new bold hue emphasizes the elegance of the ergonomic design of the Galaxy S8 made of metal and glass. It adds to the seamless and refined looks of the smartphone and makes it suitable for people who prefer a range of choices. It accentuates the bezel-less and sleek design of the smartphone that already features cutting-edge technologies that will give an enhanced user experience.

In addition to the new Burgundy Red color option, Samsung Galaxy S8 is already available in a slew of colors such as Coral Blue, Orchid Gray, Midnight Black, Acrtic Silver, and Maple Gold. Furthermore, Samsung has also released a TV commercial for the Galaxy S8 in Burgundy Red right in time for its Korean release.

Other than the change in the color, the Galaxy S8 in Burgundy Red is pretty similar to the other variants in terms of specifications. The smartphone features the same 5.8-inch QHD+ Infinity Display panel with the Gorilla Glass 5 protection at the front and rear. The device carries a resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels and 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space that can be further expanded with the help of a microSD card as there is a hybrid SIM slot on board. The device is IP68 certified that makes it resist up to 1.5 meters of water for a period of 30 minutes. The imaging aspects include a 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and an 8MP front-facer for selfies. The smartphone makes use of a 3000mAh battery that supports both fast charging and wireless charging.