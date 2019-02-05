ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ receiving third Android Pie beta with February Security patch

The update for the Galaxy S8 carries a build number G950FXXU4ZSAI, whereas, the update for the Galaxy S8+ has the firmware version G955FXXU4ZSAI.

    Samsung has now released a new Android Pie beta update for its flagship smartphones Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Both these smartphones have received the second iteration of Android Pie beta update recently and are now receiving the third versions of the update. The latest update comes with a host of bug fixes along with the latest Android security patch.

    Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ receiving third Android Pie beta update

     

    The South Korean tech giant has started pushing out the third Android Pie firmware update for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ smartphones. The update for the Galaxy S8 carries a build number G950FXXU4ZSAI, whereas, the update for the Galaxy S8+ has the firmware version G955FXXU4ZSAI. The update for both the devices weighs at around 500MB and is released as an OTA update. The update should start seeding to the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ smartphones that are enrolled for the Android Pie Beta program. Besides, you can always check for the update manually.

    As per the changelog, the update brings a fix for a bunch of issues such as the Camera app forcibly shutting down, fix for virtual keyboard issue that appeared when the device was unlocked with iris recognition. The update also resolves the fingerprint scanner issue affecting Samsung Pay app. Besides, the latest update also adds the February 2019 Android Security patch for both the smartphones.

    Samsung is expected to roll out the stable Android Pie update for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ sometimes later this month. It could be highly likely that this could be the last Android Pie beta update released for these devices. The Galaxy S8 lineup was released back in 2017 but it is still a good premium option available in the market. Both the devices were shipped with Android 7 Nougat out-of-the-box and had received the Android Oreo update last year. With the latest Android Pie update, we can experience improved user experience going forward.

    Source

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
