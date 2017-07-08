Samsung Galaxy S8+ 128GB likely gets a price cut of Rs. 4,000

Samsung is likely to have slashed the price of the 128GB variant of the Galaxy S8+ in India.

Going by the tweet made by the Mumbai-based retailer and the renowned tipster @MaheshTelecom, the Galaxy S8+ 128GB variant that was launched in India at Rs. 74,900 is now available at Rs. 70,900. The tweet claims that the price cut is effective from today. However, there is no official confirmation from Samsung regarding the price cut on the Galaxy S8+. And, the Samsung online store and Flipkart are selling the device for the launch price of Rs. 74,900 only.

To refresh on the specifications of the high-end variant of the Galaxy S8+, this smartphone comes with 128GB storage capacity and 6GB RAM. The other specs are identical to the base variant of the Galaxy S8+. The device flaunts a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960x1440 pixels. The Infinity Display panel has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 due to the ultra-wide screen.

Under its hood, the Galaxy S8+ makes use of the company's Exynos 8895 SoC. The camera department comprises of a 12MP Dual Pixel main snapper with f/1.7 aperture and OIS. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera with a similar aperture and auto focus. The 128GB of storage space can be expanded further up to 256GB in the hybrid dual SIM card slot.

The connectivity aspects of the Galaxy S8+ include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port and NFC. There is support for Samsung Pay as well. The smartphone has an iris scanner, facial recognition and a fingerprint scanner on board. The battery is a 3500mAh unit that supports wireless charging and fast charging. Furthermore, the device has the IP68 rating that makes it water and dust resistant.