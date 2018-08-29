Samsung Galaxy S8+ price slashed, now available at Rs 39,990

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone in April 2017 in India. The flagship was launched at a price tag of Rs 64,990. Later after a few months, the smartphone saw a price cut and the price came down to Rs 58,900. In April 2018, the price went down to Rs 53,990. Now again the smartphone witnesses a price drop of Rs 12,000, and it is now available for purchase at Rs 39,990.

The hefty price cut of Rs 12,000 comes months after the launch of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ and a week after the launch of the Galaxy Note 9. It seems that the Galaxy S8+ with 128GB storage is not fast moving so the phone is still at the current price without any price cut.

Buyer will get the Galaxy S8+ with the discounted price across all the offline stores. The smartphone will be available with the new pricing soon on Samsung Shop online, as well as Flipkart. On the other hand, Paytm is offering an additional cashback of Rs 8000 along with the price cut.

Samsung Galaxy S8 specs

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display that delivers a QHD+ resolution of 1,440×2,960 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 8895 processor. The memory aspect of the smartphone is taken care of by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage space, which can be further expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

On the optics front, the Galaxy S8 sports a single camera module with the combination of 12MP AF camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), f/1.7 aperture, Max Zoom of 8x (digital) and different modes like Pro mode, Panorama, Slow motion, Hyperlapse, Food mode and an option to save photos as RAW file. At the front, the smartphone has an 8MP selfie snapper with f/1.7 aperture and wide-angle lens.

The Galaxy S8 is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging. While the smartphone was originally launched with Android Nougat, it now runs on Android Oreo OS.