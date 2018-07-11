Samsung Galaxy S9 achieves 5G speed using 4.9G technology

The commercial high-speed 5G rollout is expected to happen in the early 2019 and smartphone makers are also expected to launch smartphones with 5G capabilities from the same year. Probably, Samsung could be the first smartphone brand to launch a 5G phone in the early. However, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy S9 is capable of handling 5G likes speeds, as the smartphone has a Gigabit LTE modem, which theoretically offers 1Gbps download speeds.

5G network is expected to offer a maximum of 20 Gbps. However, to achieve this speed, one needs precise conditions. According to Qualcomm's real-life test, the company achieved a speed of 490 Mbps, which is still 10 folds more than the real-life 4G speeds. So, smartphones equipped with a 5G modem should be able to offer a maximum of 1Gbps speeds at an ideal condition.

According to a recent development, a Spanish network provider has brought in a license for three new LTE bands (radio spectrum) using the technology called as LTE Advanced Pro Tech or the 4.9G, the last improvement on the LTE speeds before the 5G debut.

The company has now successfully recorded a maximum real-life speed of 1Gbps+ on a commercial network. According to the company, the Gigabit LTE chip and the X20 LTE modem on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC is the main reason to achieve this speed. Do note that the X20 LTE modem on the Snapdragon 845 can theoretically support internet speeds up to 1.2 Gbps provided, there is a telecom company which offers that speed.

In some markets like India, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is powered by the Exynos 9810 Octa-core processor from the house of Samsung, which comes with a different LTE modem. We do not have information on weather the Exynos variant can offer 1Gbps speeds like the Qualcomm variant.

Conclusion

It looks like the era of 5G is almost near and Apple might also introduce a set of smartphones in the September 2018 with 5G technology, as the company is closely working with Intel to develop a 5G modem for the upcoming iPhones.

