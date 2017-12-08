Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch not happening at CES 2018

From what we have heard so far Samsung has been gearing up to unveil its next-generation flagships Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January.

However, the reports or rumors to be exact that we have been hearing so far has turned out to be false. Well, Samsung has reportedly denied all the launch dates given by the previous rumors and the South Korean giant has stated that it is very 'unlikely' to reveal the new Galaxy S9 series flagships at the technology convention.

The Korea Herald has reported that Samsung has abolished any claims of unveiling the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at the CES 2018 by saying, "It is unlikely." Interestingly, the publication also has stated that both the new Galaxy flagships will not feature an in-display fingerprint scanner due to certain technical challenges.

In any case, it now looks like Samsung is following its usual tradition and will most probably announce the two Galaxy duo later during Mobile World Congress (MWC) in late February. This would be more meaningful for the company as it will get a larger audience to cater to.

Earlier, Evan Blass of VentureBeat who is very popular for revealing unannounced developments through his Twitter account @evleaks had claimed that Samsung was going to bring the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ at the CES for their "first public appearance". Blass had also stated that both the handsets will be officially unveiled in March - a couple of months after giving their first look at the CES.

We are expecting to hear more about Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the company could probably launch its new Galaxy A family which include smartphones like the Galaxy A5 (2018), Galaxy A7 (2018), and the Galaxy A8+ (2018) at the CES 2018.