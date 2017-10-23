Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ key specifications, logos leaked online

From what we have been hearing so far Samsung has already started designing and developing its next flagship smartphones Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+.

While this year's flagships Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 (review) have taken the smartphone game to a whole new level fans are expecting even greater things with the upcoming smartphones from Samsung. However, as expectations are high, we only have one question, what will Samsung do to please the fans as well as the consumers?

Well, we are speculating the case but again nothing can be said firmly as it is too early to tell. But we have hope. Several leaks and rumors have now started to pour in regarding Galaxy S9 and S9+. We can surely get few hints from the leaks and rumors about the upcoming smartphones.

Having said that, new details about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have been shared by popular leaker Benjamin Geskin. He has reportedly shared the official logos of next year's flagships in a tweet.

“The next generation of the innovative Galaxy S8 and S8+" pic.twitter.com/oN0VeJ4Yib — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) October 19, 2017

He has further mentioned that upcoming device Galaxy S9 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset (for markets like China and U.S.) or an Exynos 9 octa-core chipset (for India and other markets) built using the 10nm process. Notably, the Galaxy S9 will probably be the first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm's new chipset.

Additionally, the leak on Twitter suggests that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which will be further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. Earlier reports have suggested that Samsung could announce 256GB variant of the S9 and S9+ as well but this variant could be exclusive to Korea of China only.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to announce the devices at the 2018 MWC event. There is also a possibility of a later launch at an event that could be held separately if the company fails to have its units ready in time.

As for our take on Samsung's next flagship, the company could bring technologies like 3D image mapping sensor, new advanced camera sensors, 4K resolution display, AI-specific chip and advanced screen coating to make it more resistant to dust and water.

In any case, the upcoming smartphones will be much better than the S8 series in terms of performance, camera and also design.