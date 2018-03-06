Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ launched in India: Specs, price and more

Samsung Galaxy S9

The Galaxy S9 comes with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The bezels around the display are even narrower than last year's Galaxy S8. Samsung says they have increased the brightness of the display and there is a new Landscape Mode.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the in-house Exynos 9810 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. There are two storage variants of the Galaxy S9; the basic one comes with 64GB of internal storage, whereas the higher model comes with 256GB of internal storage.

The latest flagship is backed by a 3,000mAh battery unit and it runs on Android Oreo with Samsung's new Grace UX.

On the optics front, the Galaxy S9 is equipped with a 12MP primary camera which is capable of switching between the aperture size of f/1.5 and f/2.4 depending on the lighting conditions. The rear sensor can also record slow-mo videos in high quality. What's more, the camera comes with AR emojis.

Up front, the smartphone has an 8MP sensor for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy S9+

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ is fitted with a larger 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5.9 aspect ratio. It is driven by the Exynos 9810 processor as well, but it packs 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is available in two storage variants; 64GB and 256GB.

The Galaxy S9+ makes use of a 3,500mAh battery unit and it runs on Android Oreo with Samsung's new Grace UX.

In terms of optics, the smartphone flaunts a rear dual camera setup with two 12MP sensors. The primary sensor is equipped with a wide-angle lens and dual-aperture technology which can range between the aperture sizes of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The secondary sensor is a 2x Telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Both the image sensors in the dual camera setup come with OIS support.

The device also features an 8MP selfie camera. The camera on the Galaxy S9+ comes with similar features as the Galaxy S9.

Important Features

As stated, both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 support AR emojis. AR Emoji uses a data-based machine learning algorithm, which analyzes a 2D image of the user and maps out more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model that reflects and imitates expressions, like winks and nods, for true personalization.

AR Emoji shares users' real-life emotions not only in video but also with a range of stickers and uses a standard AGIF file format so users can share their emojis across most third-party messaging platforms.

Other than that, the Galaxy S9 duo come equipped with AKG tuned dual front facing speakers and also have Dolby Atmos effect that add 360-degree surround sound support.

Samsung has also launched Samsung Rewards for the Galaxy S9 duo. With this, users will be able to earn points and redeem them later.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB model is priced at Rs. 57,900 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 65,900.

Coming to the bigger Galaxy S9+, the 64GB model of the smartphone will retail in India at Rs. 64,900. The 256GB model, on the other hand, will cost Rs. 72,900.

The smartphones will go on sale starting later this month via Samsung's official website, Flipkart, Airtel Online Store, and offline channels. Pre-booking for the Galaxy S9 duo will open at 2MP on Flipkart.

Launch offers

Customers will get a cashback of Rs. 6,000 on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo by scanning their Paytm QR code at Samsung's online store or exclusive offline stores. HDFC credit and debit card holders are also entitled to get a cashback of Rs. 6,000.

There's more, you can get a bonus of Rs. 6,000 over the accepted price of your old device if you exchange it with the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+.

Customers can pre-order the smartphones by making a down payment of Rs. 9,900 in Airtel Online Store. Airtel postpaid customers will further enjoy 2TB data and many benefits for the coming 24 months at just 2,499.

Reliance Jio customers will also avail 1TB data for 12 months at just Rs. 4,999, on the purchase of Galaxy S9/S9+. Finally, Vodafone postpaid subscribers will get a free Netflix subscription for the next one year by recharging over Rs. 999.