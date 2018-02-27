Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ pricing for Indian market leaked

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were unveiled on Sunday at MWC 2018. The new flagship duo will be available in global markets starting from March 16. While the company is yet to announce the price and availability of the Galaxy S9 series in India, you can already pre-order the smartphones from Flipkart by paying Rs. 2,000 for a coupon that will be redeemed at the time of purchase.

But what about the price? Well, 91mobiles has claimed to obtain an official document that reveals the price of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus in India. As per the document, the Galaxy S9 64GB model will be priced at Rs. 62,500, while the 256GB variant will be priced at Rs. 71,000. The Galaxy S9 was launched in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants, but it seems like the 128GB model won't make it to the Indian market.

Coming to the bigger Galaxy S9+, the 64GB model of the smartphone will come with a price tag of Rs. 70,000. The 256GB model, on the other hand, will be retailing at Rs. 79,000.

For comparison, last year's Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were launched at Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 64,900 respectively. Truth to be told, the price difference is not so much.

Talking about the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the main highlight of the smartphones is the improved camera department. These smartphones have a variable aperture that can range from a narrower f/2.4 aperture to a wider f/1.5 aperture based on the lighting conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, while the bigger Galaxy S9+ feature a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display. Both the smartphones are powered by the Exynos 9810 processor. The Galaxy S9 features 4GB of RAM, whereas Galaxy S9+ features 6GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S9 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and Galaxy S9+ is backed by a 3,500mAh battery unit. The S9 duo runs on Android Oreo with the Samsung's new Grace UX. What's more, the new Galaxy S smartphones come with support of AR Emojis, improved KNOX and Intelligent Scan security system, and AI-powered Bixby voice assistant.