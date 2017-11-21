Samsung Galaxy S9 duo will reportedly feature improved facial and iris scanning technology

Samsung's upcoming flagships Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are most likely to get unveiled in February 2018 at the MWC. With more than three months ahead of the launch, the rumor mill has already started churning out little details about the smartphones.

The website ETNews now claims, the Galaxy S9 duo will feature enhanced biometric authentication systems. Samsung is reportedly making improvements to the iris scanner and face recognition feature of the smartphones. The improvements, which are mainly software based will make the aforementioned features faster and smoother at the same time.

According to an anonymous industry observer, "there may be new add-ons through software applications" to make the biometric authentication systems better.

The website further reports that the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will come with the same 8MP front sensor that is seen on their predecessors.

Samsung first introduced the facial and iris scanning technology on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The Galaxy Note 8 comes with the same features as well. However, it turned out that fooling facial scanning on the Samsung Galaxy S8 was pretty easy if you have a high-resolution photo of the phone's owner.

Thankfully, the iris scanner was hailed more reliable by experts. As per the experts, iris scanner is one of the most secure forms of biometric authentication that is currently around. While the process may not work as fast as the facial scanning, it can't be bypassed easily.

Months after the Galaxy S8 duo was announced, Apple unveiled its iPhone X with 3D facial recognition feature called Face ID. Unlike Samsung's flagships, the Face ID feature of iPhone X takes a 3D scan of a user's face to unlock the device. Unfortunately, the Face ID is also not as secure as Apple claimed it would be with the recent video showing a 10-year-old unlocking his mother's iPhone X.

