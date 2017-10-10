Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ scheduled to launch in February at MWC 2018

If reports are to be believed then Samsung might release its next-generation flagship smartphones the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus in February next year at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. If it is true then Samsung will be launching the S9 duo a month earlier than usual.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8 at a dedicated event in New York City on March 29, 2017. It was released in a handful of markets across the globe on April 21. However, with how things are turning out to be right now Samsung might issue a new timeframe for the Galaxy S9 release next year.

According to a report from Express, the South Korean company will further release the smartphone only in its native market first, before rolling-out worldwide later in 2018. Interestingly as rumors and leaks are starting to rumble in SamMobile has reported that the firmware for the S9 and S9 Plus is already in the process of development and that S9 will come with model number SM-G960 while the S9 Plus will come with SM-G965 as the model number. Besides, this report further lends credibility to the S9 smartphones rumors and its launch time frame.

Apart from this, previous rumors have suggested that the new Samsung flagships will be retaining the curved Super AMOLED infinity display design. The phoneS could probably have the same display size and shape as the S8 as well.

However, the South Korean giant is expected to include a dual-camera setup in the new handsets like the recently announced Galaxy Note 8. Under the hood, S9 and S9 Plus will most probably be powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 chipset from Qualcomm. It is expected to feature either 4 or 6 GB of RAM.

Other reports suggest that Samsung could build its own camera sensor for the upcoming Galaxy S9 device. Samsung will reportedly make a two-layered sensor along with DRAM chip to avoid patent infringement from Sony.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus might not be the only device that the company is expected to reveal next year. The company is expected to unveil Galaxy X smartphone with a foldable OLED screen alongside the S9 smartphones. This will be a futuristic new smartphone and will basically create entirely a new category of mobile devices. Samsung Galaxy X is expected to be in extremely limited supply.