Samsung Galaxy S9: How to pre-order before launch in India

How to pre-book

Samsung is expected to announce the launch details and availability in March, but Samsung fanatics can pre-book a device to reserve the phone they want on the launch day.

Unlike the regular pre-order, the pre-booking is basically a way of reserving a purchased slot before other consumers. For the Galaxy S9 and S9+, consumers will have to shell out Rs 2,000 for a coupon which can be redeemed while buying the phone, which means users don't have to spend extra money to buy the device.

How it works

The process can be done through Samsung India's online store. All a buyer has to do is select either the regular or plus-sized model, choose the color and provide few personal details to reserve the unit even before its release. The same process applies to select Samsung retail stores via a bespoke Pre-book app.

When the launch day arrives, users who pre-booked the phone will receive a message or email with all the necessary details. Then users will have to log in to their Samsung account and apply the pre-booking coupon at checkout.

What you'll get

As for the specifications, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ come with many highlights. Some of the notable ones are on the camera front. These smartphones have a variable aperture that can range from a narrower f/2.4 aperture to a wider f/1.5 aperture based on the lighting conditions.

Also, there is an AR Emoji feature that is similar to Animoji on iPhone X. When it comes to the US availability, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will go on pre-orders starting from March 2 and will be priced at $720 (approx. Rs. 47,000) and $840 (approx. Rs. 55,000) respectively. Indian market will get the Exynos 9810 SoC variant of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ and not the Snapdragon 845 SoC variant.