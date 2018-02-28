Samsung Galaxy S9+ regular price leaked via official website; India launch on March 6

Samsung finally took the wraps off its much-anticipated Galaxy S9 series on Sunday at MWC. The flagship smartphones are arriving in India on March 6, as the company has already sent out press invites for the same. The India launch is taking place early this year, as usually the Galaxy S series reach the Indian market at least one month after the official unveiling.

The launch event for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will take place in New Delhi and the event will start from 11:30 AM. The press invite reads, "The Camera. Reimagined." As we already know, the new Samsung flagships come with improved camera which is capable of switching between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures. Besides this, the company has also incorporated several other advanced features into the S9 series.

All these features sound great, but how much would the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 cost? Let's find out.

Regular price of the Samsung Galaxy S9+ Samsung will launch only the 64GB and 256GB variants of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in India. Well, we did some digging around and managed to find out the regular price of Galaxy S9+ 64GB model from Samsung's official website. As you can see from the screenshot above, the 64GB variant of Galaxy S9+ will come to India with a regular price of Rs. 63,823. Do note that this is not the selling price and customers will have to pay more for buying the device. Pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ While the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be launched in the country next week, you can already pre-order the smartphones. For the Galaxy S9 and S9+, consumers will have to shell out Rs 2,000 for a coupon which can be redeemed at the time of the purchase. Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ specifications The Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, while the bigger Galaxy S9+ feature a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display. Both the smartphones are powered by the Exynos 9810 processor. The Galaxy S9 features 4GB of RAM, whereas Galaxy S9+ features 6GB of RAM. The Galaxy S9 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and Galaxy S9+ is backed by a 3,500mAh battery unit.

The S9 duo runs on Android Oreo with the Samsung's new Grace UX. What's more, the new Galaxy S smartphones come with support of AR Emojis, improved KNOX and Intelligent Scan security system, and AI-powered Bixby voice assistant.

