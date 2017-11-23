Samsung Galaxy S9 render leaked: First look at the smartphone's design

Well, we have seen most of the flagship smartphones from the different brands for 2017. Indeed it has been an exciting year as we saw the smartphone innovation reach a new level. That being said we are expecting more great things in 2018.

And it's no doubt that Samsung is at the forefront in coming up with uniquely designed smartphones. Samsung's has come out with a product the Galaxy S8 with infinity display that seemingly set the trend for full-screen displays. However, that is past now and we are looking forward to a more advanced next-generation Galaxy S series device or devices.

And as we say this, leaks and rumors about the upcoming Galaxy S series smartphones have started to pop up online. Now we are hearing a lot of things about the devices. A fresh report states that the Samsung Galaxy S9 will come with a new design compared to Galaxy S8.

According to BGR's exclusive report, Samsung is reportedly developing a facial recognition feature that would most likely compete against Apple's TrueDepth feature that is used in iPhone X. However, some reports earlier said that Samsung would, in fact, improve its iris scanner to compete with iPhone X facial recognition feature. But we might see something interesting from the company in the future.

Other rumored details include dual camera setup at the back with vertical alignment instead of horizontal. This looks promising as a recent note by KGI Securities' Ming-Chi Kuo also hinted at the presence of a rear-facing dual camera setup on the Galaxy S9. BGR also claims that the fingerprint scanner will be placed beneath the dual cameras, and the entire setup will be centrally located on the rear.

However, to top it all, BGR has also provided a render of the Samsung Galaxy S9. The publication has said that the render has been built by a smartphone accessory maker based on the inputs from the handset's factory. BGR mentions that the render is 'mostly' accurate but also says that the final smartphone will have some changes like a narrower bezel at the top.

All in all, it seems that the smartphone will be an interesting product. As far as we know or what we have heard the phone will most likely be powered by Samsung's next-generation Exynos 9810 processor or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. The phone will have either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, a dual-lens rear camera and it'll be costlier than its predecessors.

Samsung's Galaxy S9 will be the first advanced flagship in terms of design as well as specs in 2018. The smartphone is expected to be unveiled in February before MWC 2018 ahead of a March release.