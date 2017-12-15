Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9+ alleged announcement date leaked online

We are already hearing a lot about Samsung's upcoming flagships the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Several leaks and rumors have been circulating over the internet and we are expecting to see some more.

Well, just as we say this a new report coming out of South Korea states that the new Samsung flagships will be unveiled at MWC 2018. The news comes from a Korean publication "The Bell" which interestingly has also disclosed the exact date for the announcement.

As per the leaked details, Samsung's event will supposedly be held on February 27th during the Mobile World Congress. But it looks like the publication is talking about the launch day in South Korea. For Europe and North American people, the event will likely be held on February 26. The time difference could play a tricky part here.

However, MWC event that will be happening in Barcelona is scheduled to officially start from February 26th and end on March 1st.

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of reports about the launch. There were different timings given. But again with this new report, it looks like the timing is fixed. Besides, Samsung does have a history unveiling its flagships at MWC.

The only time the company missed the announcement was this year 2017, where the tech giant did not reveal Galaxy S8/S8+. The company instead held a separate "Unpacked" event for the launch in April. This was mainly because of the Note 7 debacle. The company was taking necessary precautions to make their device secure.

Samsung hasn't officially confirmed anything about its upcoming flagships or the company's launch plans yet but we should be hearing details about the smartphones in the coming days.

As for the rumors and leaks, they have suggested that Samsung Galaxy S9 duo will feature a bigger Super AMOLED infinity displays, powerful Snapdragon 845 SoC or Exynos 9810 SoC depending on the market, an advanced iris scanner, 3.5mm audio port and a dedicated Bixy button.

