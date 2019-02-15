ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ firmware update brings Night Mode scheduling

The update for Galaxy S9 carries a build number G960FXXU2CSB3, and the Galaxy S9+ comes with a build number G965FXXU2CSB3.

    Samsung has its hands full from the beginning of this year. The South Korean tech giant has launched Galaxy M series and is preparing for its next-generation premium Galaxy S10 smartphone lineup launch on February 20. The company has also been proactively rolling out firmware updates for its smartphones. Now, Samsung is pushing out a new update for its flagship smartphone lineup from last year which is the Galaxy S9.

    Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ firmware update brings Night Mode scheduling

     

    The latest firmware update which the company is pushing out for the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ comes with the February 2019 Android security patch along with some fixes. Currently, the company has rolled out the update for the users in Germany and it will be soon making its way to the other markets as well.

    As per a report from SamMobile, Samsung has released the update for the Galaxy S9 that carries a build number G960FXXU2CSB3, and the Galaxy S9+ comes with a build number G965FXXU2CSB3. The update also fixes the bad Wi-FI connectivity range which the users have reported following the Android 9 Pie update. The bad Wi-Fi range issue was primarily affecting the devices on 5GHz networks.

    Another highlight of this new update is that the users will now have the ability to schedule Night mode directly from the display settings. Users will be able to set the timers for activating this feature. The update also brings improvements to the email, NFC and gesture controls. With this, we can now expect a smoother user experience while operating both the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ smartphones.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
