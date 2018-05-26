Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, A8, A8 Plus, J4 starts to receive Android April Security Update

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and the S9+ are the newest flagship smartphones from the South Korean smartphone leader which comes with the features like infinity display with a primary camera with a variable aperture. These smartphones have an all-glass design with support for wireless charging and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. The Galaxy S9/S9+ are powered by either Exynos 9810 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

Samsung Galaxy A8/A8+ Specifications

These are the tier two series of smartphones from Samsung, which inherits some of the features from the flagship S series and Note series. These smartphones also offer an infinity display with FHD+ Super AMOLED panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. These smartphones have an all-glass design, which makes this smartphone looks like a premium device.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Specifications

This is the latest addition to the Samsung's infinity display portfolio and the first Samsung J series smartphones to offer an 18.5:9 aspect ratio display with a Super AMOLED panel. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4 GHz Quad-core chipset with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage.

Conclusion

This is a great step from Samsung, where the company offering an update on its entry-level smartphone to premium smartphones which will keep this smartphone safe and secure.