Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, A8, A8 Plus, J4 starts to receive Android April Security Update

Good news for Samsung users, as the company has pushed out the April security update for a selected number of Samsung devices that were launched recently. According to a report from SamMobile, The Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, Galaxy A8 (2018), Galaxy A8+, and the Galaxy J4 are the first set of Samsung smartphones to receive the recent security patch from Google.
How to install the latest security update?
If you own any of these smartphones, then go to settings>about phone>software update to install the latest software patch from Samsung, which should also include the latest security patch. Make sure that you connect your smartphone to a Wi-Fi network if you don't have a high volume data pack. The size of the update package varies from device to device and this update will also fix some minor bugs and glitches found on these smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and the S9+ are the newest flagship smartphones from the South Korean smartphone leader which comes with the features like infinity display with a primary camera with a variable aperture. These smartphones have an all-glass design with support for wireless charging and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. The Galaxy S9/S9+ are powered by either Exynos 9810 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.
Samsung Galaxy A8/A8+ Specifications
These are the tier two series of smartphones from Samsung, which inherits some of the features from the flagship S series and Note series. These smartphones also offer an infinity display with FHD+ Super AMOLED panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. These smartphones have an all-glass design, which makes this smartphone looks like a premium device.
Samsung Galaxy J4 Specifications
This is the latest addition to the Samsung's infinity display portfolio and the first Samsung J series smartphones to offer an 18.5:9 aspect ratio display with a Super AMOLED panel. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4 GHz Quad-core chipset with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage.
Conclusion
This is a great step from Samsung, where the company offering an update on its entry-level smartphone to premium smartphones which will keep this smartphone safe and secure.